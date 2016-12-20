Six Senses Bhutan to open in second half of 2017

Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas has designed a project – five individual satellite resorts in five separate locations. All resorts under the umbrella of one name, Six Senses Bhutan. With a total of just 82 guest suites and villas distributed between five intimate lodges, guests can visit the heritage and hospitality of Thimphu, Punakha, Gangtey, Bumthang and Paro in the kingdom.

Each of the five locations was identified with a specific and appropriate theme. Guests can begin in the capital of Thimphu, where the design emphasis is on culture. As a juxtaposition to tradition, the interiors are modern with clean lines and an abundance of wood paneling, whitewashing and natural stone. Cultural items, handcrafted objects and intricate weavings are shown against this backdrop. Old solid wood is repurposed into table and bench tops, while handcrafted rust-colored brick is used for structures.

Second stop on the circuit journey is Bumthang, where a forest within a forest has been created. Accommodations are set within verdant woodland, with expansive windows that welcome the outdoors to be a part of the guest interior experience. Recycled old wood is used for furnishings such as lamp bases and occasional tables while interiors feature patterned timber walls and warm recycled wooden floors.

Moving next to Punakha, extra depth has been added to the clean lines espoused in the previous decors with the addition of mud brick features in the bathrooms, light fittings cleverly crafted from mason jars as the community would once have used, woven bamboo feature walls and the clever use of bamboo and rattan items of interest.

The fourth resort with Six Senses Bhutan is Gangtey. While maintaining the uncluttered lines and natural palate, weathered timber floors and accented walls have been introduced. Warm leather details into comfy armchairs and footstools, occasional tabletops and the hanging straps of nifty bottle lights have been incorporated. A feature of the Gangtey chalet is the unique bird-watching bridge. It is crafted from local stone and enclosed with expansive timer-framed windows to enable guests to get close to their feathered friends.

The fifth stop is Paro. It is the site of old stone ruins, the ambience of which has been brought to the interiors, with hewn stone walls and working fireplaces contrasted with mid-tone vertical timbers sourced from renewable supplies. There are community-gathering spots in which to share tales of the journey with fellow travellers in the warmth of an open fire.

Six Senses Bhutan will open in the second half of 2017.