One&Only Ocean Club reopens with new elements

Recognised as one of the world’s most exclusive resorts, the One&Only Ocean Club has re-opened with a number of elements including refurbished guestrooms and suites; a new Martini Bar, complete with a specialty olive menu in the former Library; as well as a larger, redesigned Dune by Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Dune Bar, new resort executive chef, and new menus at all of the resort’s restaurants.

“We are so thrilled to welcome guests back to One&Only Ocean Club. Our guests view this resort as their second home, and our team is beyond excited to once again provide them with the unrivalled service and experiences that the resort is known for. We cannot wait for our guests to rediscover One&Only Ocean Club,” said John Conway, general manager, One&Only Ocean Club.

Culinary additions

At Dune will provide a warm, and elegant atmosphere redesigned by Jeffrey Beers International (JBI) – the same firm that oversaw the 2015 renovation of the legendary Hartford Wing. JBI brightened the interior of the restaurant, infusing it with a sophisticated ambience while increasing seating for both dining and lounging. The restaurant now features dove grey Anigre wood millwork, porcelain floor tiles in a cerused wood finish, as well as warm grey upholstery accented with coral fabrics in abstract and geometric patterns. Additionally, the sophisticated Dune Bar prominently features a chic chandelier comprised of a collection of hand woven conical baskets, and enhanced ocean views from enlarged windows.

The latest addition is The Martini Bar, which will offer new combinations to the classic ‘shaken not stirred’ martini, as well as past guests’ favourite cocktails. At The Library guests can now enjoy the new experience whilst sipping on cocktails during the day on the terrace.

Guests can also enjoy new menus from resort executive chef, Sebastian Agnes, who spent the last eight years at sister resort, One&Only Palmilla in Los Cabos, Mexico, where he was executive chef of Seared by One&Only in collaboration with Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Suviche, and Breeze. He also worked with Chef Jean-Georges at The St Regis Bora Bora and spent time with Chef Alain Ducasse at the Benoit Restaurant, as well as Eric Frechon at Hotel Le Bristol and Guy Savoy.

At Ocean, the restaurant at the infinity-edge Ocean Pool overlooking the beach below, guests will find dishes with Mexican flavours, inspired by the Chef Agnes’ time at One&Only Palmilla, as well as Bahamian twists with the addition of Seared Fish Tacos with serrano dip; Crispy Cracked Conch with celeriac rémoulade; Bahamian Grilled Grouper with plantains, sweet peppers and tomatoes; Wild Mushroom and Cheese Empanadas with salsa verde and more. Meals can be enjoyed poolside whilst basking in the sun or under the shade of the restaurant parasols. The restaurant will open for lunch daily and serve dinner on the weekends.

Dune will see healthier breakfast options with the addition of freshly squeezed juices and homemade smoothies, as well as an extensive breakfast buffet and a la carte options. The lunch and dinner menus will feature roasted lobster burger with green chilli mayonnaise; steamed shrimp salad with avocado and tomato champagne vinaigrette amongst others. Dune Bar offers idyllic views of the ocean where guests can enjoy iconic Bahamian cocktails, signature Jean-Georges light meals and live entertainment.

The Versailles Terrace, set atop Versailles Gardens with vistas to the Cloisters, and adjacent to the Versailles Pool, will feature dishes with more Bahamian, French and Mediterranean influences including Dover Sole Almondine with French green beans; Bahamian Shrimp Skewers; Jerked Chicken with onion confit, and a zucchini-tomato tian; and more. Guests can enjoy poolside, delivered to their chaise longue or on the terrace.

For guests looking to enjoy a meal in the comfort of their guest room, Chef Agnes will offer classic Bahamian dishes, available all day, including Conch Salad; Traditional Bahamian Conch Chowder; Seared Grouper Sandwich with Chipotle aioli and arugula salad; Spiny Lobster Tail with vegetables and pesto; and more.