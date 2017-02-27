Norwegian Cruise Line expands Cirque Dreams and dinner entertainment

Guests of Norwegian Cruise Line will now have another entertainment experience this summer on some of the line’s newest ships. Norwegian is expanding its theatrical dining experience Cirque Dreams & Dinner to Norwegian Getaway for the summer season in Europe, as well as debuting a new dining format and show elements of the popular Cirque Dreams & Dinner experiences on Norwegian Breakaway beginning March 5 and on Norwegian Epic starting April 14.

Featuring all-new menus, the custom shows will offer guests the opportunity to enjoy their gourmet dinner prior to the start of the entertainment extravaganza. Once coffee and dessert are served, the show will commence and feature acrobatics, marvels, wonders and dreams under a colourful big top.

“As the first cruise line to offer branded broadway-style entertainment, Norwegian has become known for breaking boundaries to bring the finest entertainment to sea. Our guests absolutely love our Cirque Dreams & Dinner shows, and we are thrilled to offer three new over-the-top shows, providing a whole new entertainment experience for both our new and returning guests,” said Andy Stuart, president and CEO, Norwegian Cruise Line.

Cirque Dreams Epicurean will join Norwegian Epic’s lineup of new entertainment that debuted in late 2015 following its renovation as a part of the Norwegian Edge programme. The new show will begin with an epicurean dining experience featuring interactive performers, followed by a 45-minute performance of acts, costumes and whimsy.

Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy: The Broadway Hit was the first show of its kind to perform on Broadway. Guests can now enjoy this show re-produced for an exclusive adventure in the Spiegel Tent aboard Norwegian Breakaway. Guests can enjoy natural creations come to life with dramatic, theatrical and innovative acts, sculptured costumes, artistry and fantasy transformations.

The new Cirque Dreams and Steam will take centre stage in the Illusionarium on Norwegian Getaway beginning on May 16, just in time for its summer season in Europe where it will sail Scandinavia, Russia and Baltic capitals from Copenhagen.

All three new Cirque Dreams shows have been developed exclusively for Norwegian Cruise Line by Broadway director and Cirque Dreams founder Neil Goldberg. All of the shows will feature acts, costumes and artistry throughout the year.