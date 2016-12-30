Meliá Llana Beach Resort & Spa opens in Cape Verde

Meliá Llana Beach Resort & Spa has recently opened to become the fourth hotel operated by Meliá Hotels International in Cape Verde. Located on the southwest coast of the island of Sal, just a few minutes from the city of Santa Maria and Amilcar Cabral International Airport, the hotel offers an all-inclusive, adult-only experience alongside Algodoeiro beach, with more than 300 rooms and suites. Melia Llana Beach Resort & Spa offers facilities such as Wi-Fi, a swimming pool, a YHI spa with treatment rooms, a gym and extensive dining options.

For the most discerning guests, the hotel provides the exclusive The Level service, Meliá’s greatest commitment to quality personalized services, with private areas (such as a private check-in area, lounge and pool), priority reservations for all hotel services, water ritual in the YHI Spa and luxury amenities.

Another highlight of the Meliá Llana Beach Resort & Spa is the range of dining facilities. Its four restaurants offer a variety of international cuisines. Mosaico (main buffet restaurant with show cooking), Casa Nostra (Italian), Nami Asian Bistro (Asian) and Pura Vida (a snack bar in the pool area). The hotel also has four bars serving modern cocktails and a selection of international drinks.

The hotel experience is complemented by an activity programme for adults led by a team of professionals, including sports activities, workshops or dance classes, and live music and shows.

The Meliá Hotels & Resorts brand currently includes over 100 city and resort hotels business and leisure destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa and America, in addition to more than 30 hotels in the opening process.