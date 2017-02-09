Mandarin Oriental to open luxury hotel and residences in Honolulu

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced its intention to open a new luxury hotel and branded residences in Honolulu on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. The project has a target opening date in early 2020.

Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu will be the anchor of Mana`olana Place, a 36-story mixed-use tower with gardens and public plazas, currently being developed by Los Angeles-based Salem Partners. Located in the heart of the Ala Moana district, the hotel is a short walk away from Waikiki Beach and Ala Moana Beach. It will also be adjacent to the Hawaii Convention Center and the Ala Moana Center.

The hotel’s 125 rooms and suites will be designed to reflect the Hawaiian culture, together with features inspired by Mandarin Oriental’s oriental heritage. The group will also manage 107 residences at Mandarin Oriental, located on the Mana’olana tower’s upper floors, which will provide luxurious private homes on the island.

Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu will feature a rooftop restaurant and bar with landscaped outdoor terraces, providing views of Diamond Head, Ala Moana Beach and Downtown Honolulu. There will also be a lobby lounge, an all-day dining restaurant and banqueting and meeting spaces with views over the surrounding terraces and gardens.

In keeping with the group’s wellness concepts, a spa will offer eight treatment rooms. Further leisure options include a fitness centre and an outdoor swimming pool.

The design architects of the project are the Colorado-based firm, [au]workshop.

“We are delighted with this opportunity to open a hotel in Honolulu and look forward to bringing Mandarin Oriental’s legendary hospitality back to Hawaii. This new development will be a welcome addition to the brand’s expansion around the world,” said James Riley, group chief executive, Mandarin Oriental.

“We are proud to bring the award-winning Mandarin Oriental brand to Honolulu. Mandarin Oriental, Honolulu will set a new standard for luxury service in the islands and will offer a preferred choice to travellers and potential homeowners who desire the finest accommodation,” added James Ratkovich, managing director, Salem Partners.