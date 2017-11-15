Mandarin Oriental, Milan launches ‘Milan Furniture Design Collection’

Mandarin Oriental, Milan has launched a luxury accommodation package for guests wanting to acquire bespoke Italian furnishings. Guests booking the Milan Furniture Design Collection package will receive VIP access to the city’s top interior design showrooms and workshops where they can design and commission custom-made furnishings for their homes. Available until December 31, 2018, the package includes other benefits including expert advice on furnishings from the hotel’s Home Design Concierge Service.

One of the world’s great fashion and design capitals, Milan is home to many fine interior decoration stores, homeware showrooms and workshops producing bespoke hand-made furnishings, while the wider Lombardy region is a centre of Italian furniture manufacturing. Known across the world for its sophistication, artisan-made Italian designer furniture is found within the stylish interiors of Mandarin Oriental, Milan.

Guests will be given a private tour of Milan’s design industry, visiting furnishing manufacturers of their choice, where they can design and commission custom-made pieces, with expert guidance available from storeowners.

In addition, experienced interior designers from the hotel’s Home Design Concierge Service will share their ideas, and provide inspiration on how to capture the essence of Italian style. These design experts will provide support throughout the process of acquiring bespoke furnishings, from conception to delivery.

The Milan Furniture Design Collection package includes:

Accommodation at Mandarin Oriental, Milan

Breakfast for two served in-room or at buffet style at Mandarin Bar & Bistrot

Personalised three-hour private tour offering preferential access to the city’s most exclusive workshops and showrooms producing handmade Italian furnishings

The opportunity to design and commission custom-made pieces at some of the city’s premier furniture manufacturing plants, liaising with storeowners for expert guidance

The hotel’s experienced interior designers will share design ideas and inspiration to help guests furnish their home with exclusive ‘Made in Italy’ collections

One-way transfer from Malpensa Airport or Linate Airport

High-speed internet access

Upgrade upon availability to next accommodation category at time of check-in