Kleindienst Group launches world’s first underwater luxury vessel resort

Kleindienst Group has launched The Floating Venice, the world’s first underwater luxury vessel resort at Cityscape Global. Valued at US$ 680 million, The Floating Venice will be located in The World islands, four km offshore from Dubai and will bring an authentic Venetian experience to the Middle East. This floating resort has a capacity of up to 3,000 guests daily, with accommodation, restaurants and recreation split over four decks, one of which is underwater. Guests will arrive by boat, seaplane or helicopter to the main Piazza San Marco where they can check-in at the underwater lobby. Gondola’s imported from Venice will transport guests to their cabins through the winding canals, or alternatively a short stroll through canal side walkways and bridges will take them to their cabins.

There will be a range of 414 cabins arranged over four decks, one of which is underwater giving views of the coral reefs below and passing gondola above. There will also be a plethora of boutique hospitality spots and traditional artisanal shops. Throughout the year The Floating Venice will celebrate culture and the arts and feature traditional festivals such as Carnivale di Venezia, Binnale di Venezia and Festa del Rendentore.

“As a developer our vision supports and aligns with Dubai’s ambition to be a leading global destination and home of innovation as the world’s most forward-thinking city. I am extremely excited and proud of The Floating Venice. Our aim is to enhance the landscape of real estate and hospitality and deliver a new iconic experience. The Floating Venice is the epitome of this innovation and spirit, the world’s first luxury underwater vessel resort,” said Josef Kleindienst, chairman, Kleindienst Group.

The Floating Venice’s guests can relax in one of 24 pools, some of which will have acrylic bases giving views of the coral reefs below. Over 400,000 sq ft of corals will be planted around The Floating Venice from the on-site coral nursery which will encourage an abundance of sea life.

A collection of 12 restaurants and bars offer a variety of entertainment, three of which are underwater giving vistas of marine life. Alternatively, there is also the world’s first floating underwater spa.

The Floating Venice’s design echoes the ancient city with its facades and palaces. Constructed from a mixture of concrete for the underwater sections and marine lightweight materials for the upper decks, The Floating Venice is designed to have a lifespan of at least 100 years. Construction is scheduled to begin in Q1 2018 with completion by Q4 2020.