Dream cruises unveils all-inclusive luxury cruise concept for Dream Palace suites

Dream Cruises has unveiled a new luxury experience for guests of its Dream Palace Suite and Garden Penthouses on board Genting Dream and its soon-to-arrive twin sister ship World Dream. The concept offers a range of first-class privileges and personalised services both on-board and in-room, as well as on land. Dream Palace is a “ship-within-a-ship” enclave with 142 suites and private VIP facilities including its own swimming pool, spa, gym and dining venues. It also includes personalised services of its team of Dream Butlers.

“Since the launch of Genting Dream, guest feedback on our Dream Palace experience has been overwhelming. This has inspired us to create an all-inclusive luxury offering, which upgrades our guest experience to a new level and makes our Dream Palace proposition across our fleet even more exceptional in the market,” said Thatcher Brown, president, Dream Cruises.

Guests can enjoy the new Dream Palace experience on Genting Dream from September 1 and on World Dream when it arrives in Asia in November. This begins with complimentary select fine wines, premium spirits, and unlimited soft drinks from the premium beverage package, which can be enjoyed at all bars and lounges throughout the ship. Guests can then savour complimentary dining in the exclusive Dream Palace restaurants as well as up to five specialty restaurants with each night featuring choice of a unique specialty restaurant experience. Breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, dinner and supper are also all part of Dream Palace restaurants’ inclusive offering. Other complimentary services include soft drinks and bottled water in-room, standard Wi-Fi package and VIP city transfer shuttle services exclusively for Dream Palace guests.

Beyond these complimentary benefits, Dream Palace guests will also enjoy an exclusive al fresco seafood barbeque dinner hosted on the Dream Palace private pool deck area during the last sea day of all five-night cruises. In addition, Dream Palace guests will have first priority at booking at the recently- launched Vintage Room private food and wine chef’s table that showcases Dream Cruises’ preferred relationship with Penfolds wine makers and their extended vineyards globally.

Vintage Room winemakers’ dinners have been long regarded as one of the most memorable and enriching culinary experiences on board Crystal Cruises. To entice the palates of guests, Dream Cruises’ newly introduced Vintage Room dinners feature curated selections of global wine.