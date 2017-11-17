AccorHotels unveils Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech in Morocco

Luxury hotel brand Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, part of AccorHotels, has announced the official launch of Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech in Morocco to its exclusive portfolio of hotels worldwide. Located nearby the former imperial city of Marrakech within the heart of a century-old olive grove set against the backdrop of the Atlas Mountains, the resort reflects the growth of the luxury brand in Morocco, which has been accelerated by the presence of AccorHotels in Morocco with upwards of 40 hotels.

Hamid Bentahar, executive vice president – luxury and upscale brands, Africa and Indian Ocean, AccorHotels, said, “Fairmont is recognised globally as luxury hospitality leader with a collection of 75 hotels including icons such as The Plaza in New York and The Savoy Hotel in London, as well as flagship hotels in the Middle East and Africa. The Fairmont brand also resonates with today’s travellers as well as our guests in Morocco because of its emphasis on personalisation, creating exceptional travel experiences and being a part of the community in which they operate them. Fairmont Royal Palm then is well positioned to be part of a distinctive collection of celebrated hotels worldwide.”

Afif Salibi, general manager, Fairmont Royal Palm, commented, “Fairmont Royal Palm is renowned the region over as a one of the most prestigious address in Marrakech, with the perfect combination of luxury accommodation, world class leisure and golf as well as renowned dining. As custodians of the Fairmont brand, the team aims to provide our guests with exceptional travel experiences, thoughtful and attentive service in a setting that is truly unforgettable.”

The resort features 134 guestrooms, including five presidential suites, one penthouse suite and 10 Prince villas as well as 94 private residences consisting of two, three and four bedroom villas. Other amenities include 6,608 metre, 18-hole golf course created by renowned architect Cabell B Robinson. The resort also offers four restaurant and lounge options.

Leisure options at Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech is highlighted by a 25 metre year-round heated, ozonised swimming pool, making it the largest of its kind in Morocco as well as a 3,500-sq-m spa inclusive of a bespoke private area reserved for women. In addition to the golf club comprising of an expanse of 75 hectares as well as the newly opened Golf Country Club comprising of a lounge, restaurants, health club and swimming pool; Fairmont Royal Palm also benefits from close proximity to the acclaimed Assoufid Golf Club.

The estate, which lies at the foot of the Atlas mountain range, and is only a 10-minute-drive from Menara Airport.