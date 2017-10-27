Yogi pledges to turn Agra into global tourist hub

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said his government is committed towards developing Agra as a tourist hub and several developmental projects worth over INR 350 crore have been launched for it. During his second visit to Agra as the Chief Minister, Adityanath said the government is making a policy for ‘tourism police’ for the safety and security of tourists from across India and abroad.
He said a dedicated pathway connecting the Agra Fort to the Taj Mahal would be constructed for the convenience of tourists and the Shahjahan Park would be revitalised. “There is a possibility for a metro train network in Agra. We are working on that. For better connectivity, there is an Air Force station where a civil terminal will be made. We can also develop an international airport here. We want better regional air connectivity and are looking forward to connect Agra with other cities in India. People of Agra will benefit from it as employment opportunities will increase,” he said.
Adityanath also inspected the Mughal Museum being built here for INR 141 crore and gave instructions for cleaning the Yamuna river during his visit. “With the assistance of the World Bank, we have launched several developmental projects worth INR 370 crore to promote tourism in Agra. Many of them are inaugurated. Foundation stones of other projects have also been laid,” Adityanath said.
Adityanath said Agra is a unique city where five world heritage sites – Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, Sikandra and Itimad Daula tomb – are situated. These five places had tremendous tourism opportunities, he said.
“Everyday, nearly 40,000 to 50,000 tourists, including foreigners, visit Agra. If we develop the infrastructure and facilities, this number can reach 2.5 to 3 lakh. Our government is committed towards developing Agra as an international tourist hub. These developments not only increase tourism, but also create employment opportunities for youths,” he said.