Yatra launches premium tour services

Online travel portal Yatra.com has launched a customer friendly feature, Yatra Service Assurance, with an aim to provide enriched holiday experience. The Yatra Service Assured packages are designed to provide high-end products services. With flexible payment options, the feature also provides 100 per cent refund, cancellation fee waiver, and flexible check-in and check-out, free in-flight meals, seat of choice without extra cost. Customers will also be assisted by a 24/7 concierge team.
Commenting on the launch, Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com, said, “Over the past few years we have observed a surge in travellers booking holiday packages and we are confident that the introduction of Yatra Service Assurance will benefit the customers and transform the way holiday bookings are made. At Yatra, we have always been at the forefront of providing customer value proposition in the online travel space and the addition of Yatra Service Assurance is another step in that direction.”
Other benefits of the service includes child travel for free, higher e-cash earn and burn, instant refunds, quality transport services, on ground assistance by the local representative and priority check-ins.