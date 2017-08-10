Yatra introduces new ‘Xplore’ feature

Yatra.com is now making it easier to search and book holiday worldwide within your preferred budget. Yatra has introduced a new feature ‘Xplore’ which aims to simplify the user experience while planning a holiday within a stipulated budget. In a situation where the traveller knows his travel budget but doesn’t have a specific destination in mind to travel to, this advanced search option will help them search for destinations basis the budget.
In case, the traveller has chosen the holiday destination, but is unaware of the cheapest time to travel, Xplore will help with this search too. In order to do so, the user needs to enter the departure city followed by the destination. The user can then view the cheapest air fares available for the travel destination in a calendar format for each day of the month. The feature is currently available on Yatra’s mobile site and desktop.
Yatra had recently introduced several features such as voice search and Facebook Chat bot. Yatra has also introduced a self-serve platform that can answer customer queries as it works like an automated FAQ machine, where responses to generic queries are pre-fed.