World Architectural Travel announces special Mexico tour

World Architecture Travel (WAT), an international network for architectural tours, has brought unique travel experience to Mexico from October 28 to November 10, 2017. The tour is designed, and planned integrating architecture, design, art, and culture. The tours are interspersed with a blend of explorations, interactions, lectures, a peek into the lesser known and escapades. The tour features some of the architectural marvels in the region namely Chichen Itza, Cuernavaca, Merida, Puebla, Tulum Ruins among others.
Ancient Mexico, the land of the Mayan civilization, was an evolved society, evident from archeological finds as early as 2500 BC or earlier. Teotihuacan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, a city believed to have been established around 100 BC and lasted until the eighth century AD, is architecturally and anthropologically significant, being one of the largest cities of that period, in its complex multi-residential, multi-floor residential compounds, pyramids and shrines built to accommodate a population of 125,000 or more of multi-ethnic groups. Itza and Toltec invaders occupied and influenced the art and architecture of the Mayans. Mexico City, just about 40 km from the ruins of Teotihuacan, today is a metropolis with over 21 million inhabitants living in high density within a volcanic valley.
‘Me-Mo’, short for Mexican Moment, is a term invented by local architects. Local Architectural firms like Jose Castillo’s Arquitectura911sc, Productora, young architects like Frida Escobedo along with a host of designers like Tatiana Bilbao, Fernando Romero, Alberto Kalach, Enrique Norten, Issac Broid are creating a new Mexico that the Modernist movement architect and designers like Luis Barragan, Felix Candela, Pedro Ramirez Vasquez, Mario Pani and others paved in the recent past.