WB govt to showcase tourist spots of Kalimpong

A day after the creation of a new Kalimpong district in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the state government will showcase it on the lines of Darjeeling.
Announcing a series of initiatives to boost tourism in the new district, Mamata said, “We will give thrust to home tourism and several other tourism projects. We all know that the people of Bengal have a soft corner for Darjeeling and a large number of tourists visit the hill station. We have decided to turn Kalimpong into another tourist destination on the lines of Darjeeling. We have decided to relocate the Kalimpong prison and create an open area or a square like Darjeeling’s Mall Road to attract tourists.”
“Everyone is very happy with the new district. We had very fruitful discussions. We had positive discussions regarding developmental projects, which will be taken up in the new district,” Banerjee said after holding an administrative meeting in Kalimpong.
Senior officials said the state government has also decided to grant INR 2 lakh each to 150 clubs in the hills for development projects.
Mamata had earlier also announced that INR 220-crore road link project would be taken up to connect Kalimpong with Sikkim via the old Silk Route.