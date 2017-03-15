Vistara enters into codeshare with Singapore Airlines, SilkAir

Vistara has signed codeshare agreements with Singapore Airlines (SIA) and SilkAir. Under the agreement, SIA will add its ‘SQ’ code to Vistara flights beyond Mumbai and New Delhi to 10 destinations, while SilkAir will add its ‘MI’ designator code to Vistara-operated flights beyond Bengaluru and Kolkata to six destinations.
The Tata-SIA joint venture Vistara operates only domestic flights currently.
As a result of the agreement, four new destinations will be added to the SIA Group’s India network – Bhubaneswar, Goa, Guwahati and Port Blair. SIA Group airlines currently serves 15 cities in the country from Singapore.
“We are very pleased with our first codeshare agreement with Vistara, which represents a strengthening of our already strong partnership,” said Tan Kai Ping, senior vice- president for marketing and planning, SIA.
For the two-year-old airline, this is the first codeshare partnership. “As we continuously work towards eventually becoming a globally renowned airline, codeshare partnerships will play a very important role in helping us get closer to realising that aspiration,” said Phee Teik Yeoh, chief executive, Vistara.
(PTI)