Vistara completes 2 years of operations; increases frequency

Vistara has completed two years of operations. With a growing network that connects 20 destinations across India and a fleet of 13 A320s, serving more than 500 flights a week at present, Vistara boasts of having grown significantly in the last two years.
Based on customers’ demand, Vistara increased its frequency between Delhi and Pune, starting today, to twice a day. The airline now offers a daily morning and evening departure from Delhi, except on Saturdays.
Vistara, in association with the NGO, Round Table India, took off with a group of less-privileged children to Ahmedabad, wherein they had educational activities, city visits, and more. Vistara employees are contributing towards an education fund that will be given to the airline’s NGO partner, Salaam Balak Trust, which works for the homeless and street children in New Delhi.
To celebrate milestone, Vistara has also curated an exclusive menu of desserts being served on sspecially designed tray mats and boxes.
Phee Teik Yeoh, CEO, Vistara said, “We complete two years today and we are still as excited as we were on the day Vistara was born. It is extremely heartening to see that we have carved a niche for ourselves in the Indian aviation industry with our extraordinary products and services. Together with my entire team, I say a big ‘thank you’ to each and every customer and trade partner of ours, who has believed in us and helped us become stronger and more confident. It has been a challenging, yet extremely satisfying journey so far, and we promise to continue offering a seamless, world-class flying experience to our customers.”
Over the last one year, Vistara has grown by more than 50 per cent in terms of its weekly frequencies by adding four aircraft and eight new destinations to its network. The airline has flown over 3.5 million customers, consistently recorded a high on-time performance (OTP) and has won premier titles from leading industry bodies and globally-renowned publications.