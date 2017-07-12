Vistara announces Leslie Thng as new CEO

The board of Vistara (TATA SIA Airlines), and the two promoters of the company, Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, as part of the plan, named Leslie Thng to succeed Phee Teik Yeoh as chief executive officer for Vistara, effective October 2017. This is subject to government approval. Phee Teik Yeoh will be returning to Singapore Airlines (SIA) to take up a senior appointment. Yeoh, who has been an SIA veteran, is credited with leading Vistara since its establishment, overseeing its launch and growth.
Thng, who started his career in SIA, has held many senior positions in the airline, and has experience across international markets and various businesses. Prior to being appointed chief commercial officer for Budget Aviation Holdings (BAH, a Singapore Airlines owned holding company), he was chief executive of SilkAir.