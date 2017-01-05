Vinod Zutshi, Ashwani Lohani address PATA India’s membership

Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) India Chapter recently held its 5th Update & Outlook Meeting with the Ministry of Tourism for its membership, in New Delhi. The membership was addressed by Vinod Zutshi, secretary tourism and Ashwani Lohani, CMD, Air India. Zutshi provided an update on the progressive strides made by the ministry to build on FTAs to India.
FTAs in 2016 were 10.4 per cent higher than the previous year and forex earnings grew by 15.9 per cent for the same period. E-Tourist Visa (e-TV) was hailed as a game changer for tourism in India. Several changes have been made to derive maximum tourist, medical and business arrivals to India. A total of 161 countries are now part of the approved list. e-TV arrivals will also be welcomed at five sea ports.
The Ministry of Tourism is working on several fronts to promote tourism in line with the policies and vision outlined by the government. Many of these initiatives require inter-ministerial agreement for a seamless implementation and quality customer experience. The calendar of events for 2016-17 was shared with the membership and is dotted with events which will “make a difference” to tourism arrivals and infrastructure.
Zutshi responded to various questions from the membership and assured members that they would aggressively promote India as a “must visit year round destination”.
Covering 70 domestic and 42 international destinations, Air India has broad based its product and services to meet customer expectations. Air India has a fleet of 141 aircraft, of which, 41 are wide bodied and will acquire more in the near future. Air India has embarked on a two-pronged strategy of consolidation and expansion, and 13 new international destinations are being planned for 2017 and 2018. The concept of a multi segment ‘Garland Flight’ will be launched in 2017. Lohani mentioned that all possible efforts are being made to overcome legacy issues.
Three former secretaries of tourism, MP Bezbaruah, Shilabhadra Banerjee and Sujit Banerjee also attended this meeting along with other members from the industry
PATA will conduct its next Update & Outlook Meeting with Ministry of Tourism in June 2017.