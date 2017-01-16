Via facilitates digital transactions for partners

Via has tied up with various mobile payment solutions startups to deploy 1000 new stores on mPOS machines. With the government’s move towards a cashless society with announcing demonetisation over two months sgo, there has been a push towards digitisation, in wake of which, travel, retail and fintech company, Via.com is facilitating digital transactions for its partners.
Via has tied up with various mobile payment solutions startups to connect small towns and villages in India with businesses through its mobile point of sale (mPoS) services.
Speaking about the new development, Sanjay Gupta, business head – India and Middle East, Via.com said, “Our endeavour is to develop cost-effective and affordable solutions for our agents that can not only help to spread financial inclusion, but also provide avenues to their other businesses across India. Via is giving agents options to sell varied products and services through a digital platform. This has helped Via agents remain unscathed whereas normal retail business saw close to a 50 per cent drop in sales.”
The move has also seen an overwhelming response from the agents. “We have deployed 1000 odd new stores on POS machines. Number of transactions has increased to over 2,000 a day in the last one month while earlier this number was almost negligible. The worth of transactions is about INR 1 crore a day,” he added.
In the next month, Via will aim at installing over 600 mPoS machines for its agents.