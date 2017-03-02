Via.com unveils exclusive app for corporates

Omni channel travel, retail and fintech company, Via.com has unveiled an exclusive app for its corporate clients – Via Corporate. The Android app, which is now available on Google Play Store, is expected to make travel management simpler and faster.
With Via Corporate, the company expects an upsurge in bookings from the existing pool of over 5,000 corporate users. The company is currently witnessing over 30 per cent growth in its corporate travel business. Via.com is also looking at increasing the corporate client base through the app.
Manish Raj, vice president and business head – corporate travel services, Via.com, said, “Via Corporate app is aimed at providing our corporate clients with more choice and control, while reducing the costs associated with managing travel. With this app, corporate users will be able to save on business travel transaction costs, while benefiting from a unique combination of Via’s technology expertise and high-touch service in a single, complete solution along with comprehensive content.”
Some of the features of the app include lowest fare calendar and roundtrip fares in a single screen for airline bookings, last-minute nearby hotel bookings and display of map view of hotels, and real time chat with travel assistants.