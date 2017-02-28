VFS Global opens joint visa application centre in Pune

The newly relocated France Visa Application Centre has been inaugurated by Yves Perrin, consul general of France in Mumbai. Residents of Pune can now apply for visas to multiple countries, including France at this centrally-located joint visa application centre launched in Viman Nagar, Pune.
The centre also serves 15 other Schengen countries besides France, including Italy, Germany, Austria, Greece, Latvia, Sweden, Swiss, Portugal, Belgium, Denmark, Hungary, Norway, Luxembourg, Cyprus and Estonia. The centre will also cater to the client governments of Australia, UK, Ireland, Canada, USA, Malaysia, South Africa, Turkey and UAE. Many of these centres were earlier located in Tadiwala Road and Kalyani Nagar areas of the city.
With a larger space and state-of-the-art infrastructure, the new Joint Visa Application Centre has an increased number of application counters making the visa application process quicker and more convenient for applicants. The centre is equipped with dedicated counters for individuals, representatives and travel agents making the visa application experience hassle-free and convenient for all.
Perrin said, “Co-operation between VFS and the French Consulate has always been excellent and we are most grateful for this valuable contribution to the development of closer ties between India and France. France has a lot to offer to the discerning traveller, be it in education, business or pleasure. I would like to highlight the impressive rise of 261 per cent in the number of visa applications between 2015 and 2016 in Pune with almost 6,000 applications. I would like to express my sincere appreciation to VFS for their efforts in always finding the most attractive locations and their dedication and continuous efforts to satisfy customers.”
Vinay Malhotra, chief operating officer – Middle East and South Asia, VFS Global, added, “We are pleased to announce the launch of the new joint visa application centre in Pune city that will cater to visa requirements for multiple countries. Through this modern and spacious visa application facility, VFS Global will serve the ever-increasing volumes of visa applications from the city, maintaining best-in-class standards of service quality. At VFS Global, we are committed to providing professional and convenient services to applicants in a manner that is safe and secure, ensuring a smooth travel experience.”
VFS Global started operations in Pune in 2003, and currently serves 25 client governments in the city.