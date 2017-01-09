VFS Global opens Czech Republic visa application centre in Ahmedabad

The Embassy of the Czech Republic and VFS Global have launched a Czech Republic visa application centre in Ahmedabad. The centre was inaugurated by H E Milan Hovorka, ambassador of the Czech Republic to India. The inauguration was also attended by other key members from the embassy and VFS Global.
Ahmedabad is the seventh city in India where VFS Global has launched a visa application centre for the Czech Republic in the last one year. Earlier, applicants from Ahmedabad seeking a Schengen visa (if the main country of travel to Europe was the Czech Republic) were required to travel to Mumbai or New Delhi for the same.
This new centre in Ahmedabad is centrally located at Gujarat Chamber of Commerce, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad.
Hovorka said, “Yet again, we continue to expand our footprints in the seventh major city in India, where people can submit their Schengen visa applications for travel to the Czech Republic by going to the visa centre of VFS Global. Like always, we strive to fulfill on our promises. And I will continue this journey of building convenient ways to ensure seamless travel to Czechia. Our endeavours see no limit as we will announce the opening of additional Czech visa applications centres soon.”
Vinay Malhotra, chief operating officer – Middle East and South Asia, VFS Global, said, “We are pleased to further enhance the visa services network for the Czech Republic in India, through this modern visa application facility in Ahmedabad. The new centre will serve the ever-increasing volumes of visa applications for the Schengen country, and illustrates the emerging popularity of the Czech Republic as a tourist destination. We are confident that the introduction of professional and hassle-free Czech Republic visa services in Ahmedabad will be well-received by aspiring travellers from this city.”
VFS Global set up visa application operations for the Czech Republic in Russia in 2008, and has since established a network of 82 centres for this client government across 18 countries.