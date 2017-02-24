VFS Global opens Chinese visa application centre at Connaught Place

VFS Global has opened its Chinese visa application centre at New Delhi’s commercial hub, Connaught Place. The centre was inaugurated by HE Luo Zhaohui, ambassador of China to India; Wei Xiaodong, vice director general of service bureau for the Foreign Ministry and its overseas missions of China; and Zubin Karkaria, CEO, VFS Global Group. The inauguration was also attended by other key members from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of China in India, and VFS Global.
The ‘Chinese Visa Application Service Center’ is now located at the Shivaji Stadium Metro Station, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place, New Delhi 110001, having moved from its earlier location in the Saket area. This centre is on the premises of South Asia’s largest Joint Visa Application Centre, serving 31 client missions under one roof, and noted for its state-of-the-art infrastructure and biometric enrolment capabilities, spacious settings, Premium Lounges for personalised comfort of applicants, and scientifically-designed layout for seamless applicant flow.
Li Bijian, minister counsellor, Chinese Embassy in India, said, “With the inauguration of the new office in the new year, I hope that the Chinese visa application centre could further expand and enhance its services in order to promote people-to-people exchanges between China and India and make new contributions to the bilateral relations.”
To further aid the Chinese government’s efforts to promote tourism, travellers can also avail packages through ‘China in Luxury’, an initiative offering exclusive travel experiences for visitors.
Karkaria stated, “We anticipate strong tourism growth between India and China and this spacious centre will enable us to cater to the rising demand for China visas and simultaneously enhance the visa applicant’s experience. We are also honoured that the very first ‘China in Luxury’ outlet in the world located in this centre, will go a long way in driving luxury tourism to China.”
VFS Global has been serving China since 2008 and currently manages visa services for the government in Angola, Congo, Kenya, and India, through a total of six visa application centres.