VFS Global launches Czech Republic visa application centre in Jaipur

VFS Global has announced the launch of the visa application centre for the Czech Republic in Jaipur. The centre was inaugurated by Martin Smolek, deputy minister of foreign affairs of the Czech Republic and H E Milan Hovorka, ambassador of the Czech Republic in India, and mayor of municipal corporation in Jaipur, Ashok Lahoty. The inauguration was also attended by other key members from the embassy and VFS Global.
Over the last few months, VFS Global has set up centres in nine other cities in India to increase accessibility to visa services for applicants across the country.
Over the next few days, VFS Global will launch more such centres for the Czech Republic in India, in a phase-wise manner.
Smolek said, “Indeed, we continue to deliver on our promises and aim to strengthen our relationship by encouraging more and more people to travel to the Czech Republic. This is not yet the end of our endeavours as we will announce the opening of additional Czech visa applications centres soon.”
Vinay Malhotra, COO – Middle East and South Asia, VFS Global, added, “It is our privilege to be the trusted partner of the Embassy of the Czech Republic in India. The extension of our association with this esteemed client across the region reflects their faith in our ability to provide services to enhance the visa application experience for travellers. In view of the increase in travel to the Czech Republic, we are confident our efforts will make the travel experience seamless and smooth.”