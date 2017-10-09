Utilise UP’s eco-tourism potential: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to make full use of the state’s potential in eco-tourism. He also directed officials of the forest department to prepare a detailed work plan with the help of experts to attract foreign tourists to the state.
“Majority of tourists coming to India take-off to Rajasthan after Delhi though there are immense possibilities of eco-tourism in the state,” an official release quoting the chief minister said.
“The places having potential of eco-tourism should be equipped with all the necessary facilities so as to make them attractive for the tourists,” he said. The Adityanath also stressed that living close to nature could lead to a healthy and happy life.