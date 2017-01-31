UNWTO backs Belarus’ 5-day visa-free policy

United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has expressed its support to the decision of the Government of Belarus to launch the five-day visa-free policy that will be applicable to travellers from 80 countries, including India. The measure aims at advancing seamless travel and attracting visitors, particularly those on business trips.
The Government of Belarus has recently decided to advance visa facilitation as a means to stimulate tourism development. The decision introduces visa-free entry at the Minsk National Airport and visa-free stay in Belarus for up to five days for the citizens of these 80 countries. Among those, there are 39 countries of Europe, including the entire European Union, Brazil, Indonesia, the USA and Japan.
“Visa facilitation is among the most effective strategies to induce tourism development in a region or in a country, so we are sure that the tourism sector will experience a positive shift in Belarus,” said Taleb Rifai, secretary general, UNWTO.
The promotion of seamless travel is also one of UNWTO’s priorities. Belarus started policies to simplify the visa process in April 2016.