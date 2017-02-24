Union Cabinet approves aviation agreements with Greece, Australia

The Union Cabinet has given its approval for signing of an MoU between India and Australia for promotion and development of co-operation in civil aviation security. The cabinet has also approved air services agreement between India and Greece.
The aviation security agreement will provide an opportunity to Indian aviation security authorities to share the expertise of their Australian counterparts and enhance the overall aviation security environment in India. The MoU will provide compliance of international obligation as well as enhance promotion in the area of security co-operation between the two countries.
Whereas, the air services agreement with Greece is expected to spur trade, investment, tourism and cultural exchange between the two countries bringing it in tune with the developments in the civil aviation sector. It will provide enabling environment for enhanced and seamless connectivity while providing commercial opportunities to the carriers of both the sides ensuring greater safety and security.
Under the agreement, both countries shall be entitled to designate one or more airline. The designated airlines of either country shall have the right to establish offices in the territory of the other country for the promotion end sale of air services. The designated airlines will also have opportunitis to operate the agreed services on specified routes. The airlines can enter into co-operative marketing arrangements with the designated carriers of same party, other party and third country.
As per the Route Schedule, Indian carriers can operate to Athens, Thessaloniki, HerakIion and any three points to be specified later in Greece from points in India, whereas the carriers of Hellenic Republic can establish direct operation to six metros – New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chennai. Any point shall be available as intermediate and beyond point for the designated carriers of India as well as the designated carriers of Greece.
The agreement is in accordance with the latest International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) template keeping in view the latest developments in civil aviation sector and with an objective to improve the air connectivity between the two countries.