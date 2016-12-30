UNGA declares 2017 as ‘International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development’

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has declared 2017 as the “International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development” recalling the potential of tourism to advance the universal 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The year aims to support a change in policies, business practices and consumer behavior towards a more sustainable tourism sector can contribute effectively to the SDGs.
“This is a unique opportunity to build a more responsible and committed tourism sector that can capitalise its immense potential in terms of economic prosperity, social inclusion, peace and understanding, cultural and environmental preservation,” said Taleb Rifai, secretary general, United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).
Accounting for seven per cent of worldwide exports, one in 11 jobs and 10 per cent of the world’s GDP, the tourism sector, if well managed, can foster inclusive economic growth, social inclusiveness and the protection of cultural and natural assets.
The international year will promote tourism’s role in five key areas:
The presentation of the international year will take place in Madrid on January 18, 2017 on the occasion of the Spanish Tourism Fair, FITUR.