Unattended regulations in the aviation sector would go off: Gajapathi Raju

Unattended regulations in the aviation sector would go off, said Union Minister for Civil Aviation Gajapathi Raju Pusapati at the recent Aero Expo India 2017, under PHD Chamber. Whereas Raju assured India Inc stating that the remaining regulations relating to civil aviation sector would be done away with and further streamlined, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha made a prognosis that air traffic would be intensified for large segment of Indian populace even to an extent of between 20 to 40 per cent which currently is estimated at more than three per cent.
“In terms of growth and expansion, the civil aviation sector as already reached at levels that of railways and telecom and our objective is to exceed and surpass even the established milestones in the sector as 20 crore passenger have already travelled by air as per recent estimates,” said Sinha.
Speaking on the occasion of 2nd Aero Expo India 2017 under aegis of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Raju added that regulations and procedures that are still found to be uncalled for would be done away with as the current regime is pro-active in terms of policy orientation for win-win situation for each stakeholder in the civil aviation sector.
Sinha, however, informed that draft regulations for drones have already been finalised by the government as per which their applications would be for sectors far and wide that include not only e-commerce but also agriculture, monitoring of all sorts of products and process pipelines including exploring possibilities for launching air rickshaws for travelling smaller distances.
“The draft regulations for drones will not gulp down e-commerce job but convert e-commerce delivery boys on motor bikes currently into pilots and engineers. This is how the government foresees the futuristic developments in Indian civil aviation space,” added Sinha.
Anil Khaitan, president, PHD Chamber, complimented the government for broad basing and expanding the civil aviation sector, but asked that many more pro-active steps need to be taken so that India becomes a hub for civil aviation sector.
Chairman of the civil aviation committee of the chamber, K Narayana Rao demanded that funds should be made available for diversification of the civil aviation sector at lower interest rates which would also attract and further facilitate FDIs.