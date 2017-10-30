TUTC unveils Jaagir Lodge Dudhwa in UP

The Ultimate Travelling Camp (TUTC) is expanding its footprint with the launch of a rebranded luxury lodge – Jaagir Lodge Dudhwa, nestled in the rainforests of the Terai, Uttar Pradesh. TUTC’s Jaagir Lodge, Dudhwa invites guests to jungle safari experience that emulates tranquility through the colonial luxury and contemporary comforts. Located in the foothills of the Himalayas, the colonial structure built in the 1940s is a gateway to India’s four distinct forests reserves – Dudhwa, Katarniaghat, Kishanpur and Pilibhit. Within close proximity of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, the lodge is a witness to the long-standing Bengal Tiger conservation programme, Project Tiger.
It is home to few critically endangered species like tigers, Indian one-horned rhinoceros, Ganges river dolphins and fishing cats. The grasslands are the natural habitat of Indian one-horned rhinoceros who were captured in the forests of Assam surrounding Kaziranga and brought to Dudhwa under the Rhino Rehabilitation Project in 1984. Since then, the habitat centre has been home to a sizable rhino population.
Dudhwa is one of the most biodiverse regions and endangered ecosystems in India. One of the few protected areas in the country, the park is inhabited by 38 species of mammals, 90 species of fish, and some 500 species of birds. The park is famous for tiger spotting and also home to half of the world’s 4,000 swamp deer, Indian crocodile, wild elephants and one of the best places in the world for seeing the gharial in its natural habitat. The Dudhwa National Park, a part of the reserve is located near Indo-Nepal border and within a five-hour driving distance from Lucknow airport. For the ultimate luxury travel experience, one can charter an aircraft from Delhi to Ballia airstrip which is just 12 km away from the lodge.
Talking about the new addition, Rajnish Sabharwal, COO, TUTC, said, “We are very excited to unveil our new jungle lodge safari experience in Dudhwa. A beautiful colonial structure like Jaagir Lodge preserved deep in the forests of the Terai is a rare find and we thought it was a great opportunity to bring this hidden gem to the esteemed travellers seeking wildlife encounters in the comforts of luxury. With this, TUTC aims to enter the untapped luxury wilderness tourism space while we continue to acquaint travellers with new experiences and exceptional locations in India. TUTC’s Jaagir Lodge Dudhwa is infused with the same warmth and exceptional services as our other luxury camping properties.”
Immersed in nature and wildlife, TUTC Jaagir Lodge is an intimate farmstead housing seven luxury suites and soon to be opened two luxury villas and four stilted villas. The property is within easy reach of transport hubs and major cities, and a paradise for those waiting to unravel the secrets of the jungle in the lap of luxury. The lodge will be operational from December 19, 2017 to June 15, 2018 when the game viewing is at its best.