Trujet launches flights on 3 new routes under RCS

Regional airline Trujet has announced the launch of services on three new routes starting from April 27, 2017 under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS). The carrier will launch flights on Hyderabad-Cuddapah, Hyderabad-Nanded and Nanded-Mumbai routes. Trujet is one of the five operators which have been awarded 128 routes under the UDAN scheme of the government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the first flight under the scheme on the Shimla-Delhi route on April 27. The flight will be operated by Alliance Air, the regional arm of Air India.
Under the scheme, fares have been capped at INR 2,500 for one hour flight and the government has also extended subsidy in the form of viability gap funding to the operators flying on these routes. Trujet will be the only carrier to operate flights on these three sectors. Vankayalapati Umesh, managing director, Turbo Megha Airways, said, “We are very proud to provide air connectivity on so far untapped routes as a part of our strategy of connecting unserved and under-served airports. Cuddapah is a very important business destination in Andhra Pradesh. Nanded is another under-served airport that we will connect. We are very hopeful that the response will exceed our expectations.”
Turbo Megha Airways is the holding company of Trujet. The airline currently operates three ATR-72 aircraft and acquired one more recently, taking its fleet size to four planes. The fourth aircraft will be servicing the three new routes.