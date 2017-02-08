Tripartite MoU signed for J&K tourism projects

A tripartite MoU for implementation of tourism projects in Jammu and Kashmir has been signed among Ministry of Tourism, National Projects Construction Corporation (NPCC) National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) and Government of Jammu and Kashmir. The MoU was signed in the presence of Vinod Zutshi, secretary, Ministry of Tourism and the signatories for the MoU included Suman Billa, joint Secretary, Ministry of Tourism; Shamim Ahmad Wani, managing director, J&K Cable Car Corporation; K K Sharma, executive director, NPCC; and Alok Rastogi, chief general manager (BD), NBCC.
Among new initiatives, for development of tourism in the state, INR 2000 crore central assistance has been proposed. Whereas, INR 100 crore central assistance has been proposed for construction of government tourist assets in lieu of damaged or destroyed assets.
Among on-going and existing projects INR 81.85 crore central assistance has been proposed for 12 development authorities, three circuits, setting up of 50 tourist villages under PMRP 2004. Whereas, INR 59.15 crore central assistance has been proposed for conservation of Wular Lake.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the development package (reconstruction plan) for Jammu and Kashmir in November 2015.
The Ministry of Tourism under development of tourism in the state, has sanctioned the following new projects to NPCC and NBCC for implementation in September 2017:
Major components sanctioned under the projects are Yoga centres, spa, log huts, heliports, open air theatre, walking trail, landscaping, solar lighting, solid waste management and public amenities etc.