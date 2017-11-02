Tourism projects will boost J&K economy: Priya Sethi

Projects like cable car and the Suchetgarh Border Tourism would give a major boost to Jammu and Kashmir’s economy, minister of state for tourism Priya Sethi said. The government is committed to complete several tourism-related projects in a time-bound manner to give new dimensions to the industry in the state, she said.
The minister, who inspected the progress of various tourism-related projects here, said their completion would give a major boost to the state’s tourism economy by creating jobs. “Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is personally monitoring the progress on these special tourism projects for Jammu and efforts are being made to develop Jammu as a prime tourism destination in the state,” she said.
During her visit to Peer Kho to inspect the cable car project from Mahamaya Temple to Bahu Fort, Sethi was informed that it would be completed by early 2018 and is expected to cost INR 72 crore, an official spokesman said.
Elaborating on other tourism initiatives, the minister said that along with diverting the tourist traffic towards the ancient Shiva caves at Peer Kho, an INR 5 crore project is also underway to connect the five temples in the area by a common pathway.
Sethi also inspected the progress on construction work of the Suchetgarh Border Tourism project and asked officials to complete it within the schedule. She also took stock of ongoing construction for the development of tourism facilities at Bhagwati Nagar.