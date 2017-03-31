Tourism ministry to leverage technology to address industry issues

The Ministry of Tourism will host the grand finale of ‘Smart India Hackathon’ on April 1-2, 2017 in Kochi, featuring 53 teams comprising of 230 students from technology institution/engineering colleges across the country.
The Smart India Hackathon is being held across 26 cities in the country including Kochi with the involvement and support of 29 government departments. This is an initiative of the Ministry of Human Resources Development, organised in collaboration with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and i4C and is aimed to help institutionalise the model of harnessing the creativity and technical expertise of youth in technical institutions.
The hackathon for tourism sector, to be held at the Mar Baselios Institute of Technology and Science (MBITS), Kothmangalam, Kochi, will focus on the use of technology to solve problems pertaining to tourism sector posed by such as safety and security of tourists, technological solutions that would catapult India as a leading tourist destination, museum commentary etc.
The problem statements pertaining to tourism sector were given directly by the Ministry of Tourism based on the industry requirements which will be used to challenge the students for developing innovative digital solutions.
The newly developed solutions/technical products will be evaluated by experts and prizes shall be distributed to winners.