Tourism Ireland hosts Ireland Specialists competition

Ireland Specialists is an e-learning travel trade training programme, run by Tourism Ireland, which educates international travel trade about the island of Ireland. Agents must study six modules and complete quizzes in an attempt to obtain a perfect score and the gold Ireland Specialists certificate. This certificate, displayed on the operator’s website, symbolises an expert knowledge on holidays on the island of Ireland. Since launching in 2013, over 21,000 agents across the world have signed up for the programme. 25 percent of these users have earned a gold Ireland Specialists certificate, letting potential visitors know that they are experts on the island of Ireland.
From August 20 to August 25, the island of Ireland will host the third annual Ireland Specialists fam trip. Eleven top performing agents from six markets, Australia, China, India, GCC, South Africa and New Zealand, will travel to Ireland and to compete in daily challenges to be crowned the 2017 Emerald Ireland Specialist. From India, Kesari Tours and BCD Travels participated in this fam.
The challenges will include photo challenges, food challenges and sporting challenges as well as a competitive treasure hunt around Dublin City. As well as competing for the title, the agents will experience many of the key visitor attractions that the island of Ireland has to offer.