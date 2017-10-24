Tourism Council of Bhutan launches new destination website

The Tourism Council of Bhutan (TCB) has launched its new official destination website recently. TCB has undertaken this development and upgradation of its official travel destination website during the past few months with the expectation of improving information sharing among the stakeholders of the tourism industry in Bhutan and among the industry members and visitors. TCB also expects this would improve confidence of the stakeholders and visitors in information being shared by TCB.
The website will mainly act as an information portal for the potential visitors to Bhutan. It offers some new features which were not available in TCB’s previous website.
Another new improvement that has been incorporated in the new website is the inclusion of tour packages. With is new feature the visitors can have wider and better choice of tour packages to Bhutan that best suits their interest.