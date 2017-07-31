Tourism Authority of Thailand organises Golf Travel Mart 2017

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) hosted Thailand Golf Travel Mart (TGTM) 2017 in Khao Yai in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand where golf tour operators and buyers from key international markets met with suppliers and golf course owners from across Thailand. TGTM 2017 showcased Thailand as a golf destination and helped to create new opportunities for Thai golf business operators allowing them to promote their services to vital foreign markets. It is expected that TGTM will increase the numbers of golfers coming to Thailand, thereby raising revenue in all parts of the country.
Soraya Homchuen, director, TAT Mumbai, commented, “Golf is a big business in Thailand as the country has some of the best class golf courses. TGTM 2017 was a great opportunity for Thailand’s golf industry to show the world why Thailand is such an amazing golf destination while attracting new golfers to play and enjoy the legendary Thai hospitality and unique local experiences. We hope that evolved Indian travelers will come to Thailand to enjoy the amazing golfing experience.”
More than 150 buyers from 32 countries signed up to attend the TGTM 2017 with the majority being from Asia (65 buyers) and the ASEAN region (48 buyers). These make up the largest golf markets due to the proximity of Thailand. In addition, 31 buyers attended from Europe and three from the USA. There were around 95 local sellers representing Thai golf courses, tour operators, hotels and travel agents attending to sell their services.
TAT and the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) conducted ‘The Thailand Golf Paradise’ seminar, attended by Thai and foreign experts to share their experiences in the golf industry. In addition, the focus group meeting between TAT and golf courses in Khao Yai highlighted joint promotions for the golf segment. Also, the session, joined by TAT executives, TAT overseas office directors, and marketing representatives, provided some advice on marketing strategies on how to strengthen the golf courses’ competitiveness in order to promote the country as a golfing hub. Another highlight of the TGTM 2017 was the networking golf tournament for all participants. This provided information about the up-and-coming golf courses and facilities in the region of Khao Yai.
Many Thai golf courses and destinations have achieved international recognition and the resort towns of Pattaya and Hua Hin were voted as the Golf Destination of the Year for Asia and Australasia by the International Association of Golf Tour Operators (IAGTO) in 2012 and 2014. Chiang Mai was voted The Golf Destination of the Year Asia & Australasia 2017 by 220 golf tour operators worldwide. In addition, early in 2017 Thailand launched the first ever Thailand and Japan Golf Festival to encourage more players from Japan to visit Thailand for golf.