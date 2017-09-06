Tourism Australia announces Parineeti Chopra as ambassador of FOA programme

Tourism Australia has appointed Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra as the first Indian woman ambassador to be a part of the ‘Friend of Australia’ (FOA) advocacy panel. The FOA recognition has been presented to Chopra by Australian consul general Tony Huber for her contribution to promote Australia. The FOA programme has been devised as a way for Tourism Australia to foster mutually beneficial and long-term ‘friendships’ with those they regard as unique, positive and influential story-tellers. Chopra joins fellow Indian ‘Friends of Australia’ – Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, who have been advocates for Australia, encouraging Indians to visit the destination.
Chopra is set to explore Australia’s aquatic and coastal experiences, rugged outback, wildlife and its variety of food and wine offering. Her trip to Brisbane, Gold Coast and Ayers Rock will see her venturing into adventurous activities such as whale watching cruise, meet the dolphins, surfing, sky point adventure climb, helicopter flight over the Ayers Rock (Uluru), Harley Davidson ride, aboriginal experiences, and witness the ‘Field of Light’ installation in the Red Centre of Australia, among others.
Nishant Kashikar, country manager – India, Tourism Australia, said, “Advocacy has been the cornerstone of Tourism Australia’s destination marketing and hence we are extremely proud to have Parineeti Chopra on board as our Friend of Australia. She is one of the young Bollywood actress who have contributed significantly to promote Australia as a holiday destination. Through her holidays in Australia, she will be showcasing the best of tourism attractions and experiences thereby encouraging Indians to visit Australia”
Chopra commented, “I am extremely delighted today to be appointed as a Friend of Australia, since Australia is one of my favourite holiday destination. I had visited the country last year and I feel there is so much more to explore that one trip is not enough. The country has much more to offer and I’m fascinated by its warm and welcoming people, spectacular nature, unique wildlife, world-class food and wine options and smorgasbord of adventure activities. I’m all excited for my next trip to Australia, visiting Brisbane, Gold Coast and Ayers Rock, and would recommend everyone to experience the country once in their lifetime as there’s truly nothing like Australia.”
Developed in 2010, Tourism Australia’s Friends of Australia programme is a platform for Australian and international personalities to become advocates for Australia by sharing their experiences of destination through their own networks and Tourism Australia’s channels. The programme has over 180 personalities spread across the world, including Sir Richard Branson, Baz Luhrmann, Brett Lee, Adam Gilchrist, Glenn McGrath, Matt Moran, Michael Clarke, Steve Smith, among others.