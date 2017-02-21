Tourism and hospitality university to come up in Tirupati

A tourism and hospitality university will be soon set up in Tirupati soon, a senior Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) official said.
The proposed university would be built on public-private partnership (PPP) basis in 50 acres in the temple city, revealed Himanshu Shukla, director, APTDC.
“A top university in Switzerland has come forward to act as mentor and render its best services for the development of the tourism and hospitality university here,” he said.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was keen to develop the varsity on par with international ones, the official informed.
Official level talks were also on with the Swiss university for a partnership with the proposed Hospitality Varsity.
