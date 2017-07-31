Tigerair flights to be operated under Scoot Airlines

Scoot Airlines, a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, has said all fights of Tigerair will be operated under Scoot Airlines with immediate effect, marking the completion of integration of the two brands into one. Bharath Mahadevan, country head – India, Scoot Airlines, said that nine months after Scoot and Tigerair announced their intention to pursue a single brand, Tigerair flights will now operate as Scoot Airlines under the TR flight destination code.
To celebrate the merger, Scoot is offering special fares from Hyderabad to Singapore and other destinations, he said. “After successfully commencing operations in India last year, Scoot is all set to take up new destinations under its umbrella that were running under Tigerair. These include Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Tiruchirapalli and Lucknow which will now operate under single brand name Scoot Airlines,” Mahadevan said.
Scoot (after merger) now operates 50 flights weekly out of eight destination between India and Singapore. To a query, he said they are in discussions with the Rajasthan government for a possible tie to promote the western Indian state as a tourist destination under mutually beneficial arrangement.