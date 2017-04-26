Thomas Cook taps high potential forex leisure market

Thomas Cook India, in an initiative to tap into the high growth potential of the foreign exchange leisure market, has announced its ‘Grand Forex Festival’ across 180 foreign exchange outlets (including its four airport counters) pan-India, which extends over a two-month period ending June 30, 2017. With an intent to catalyse the forex holiday market and inspire maximum purchases, Thomas Cook India’s Grand Forex Festival has been timed to capitalise on the peak season for foreign exchange holiday transactions.
During the two-month Grand Forex Festival, Indian travellers can benefit from the range of assured gifts and attractive rates on purchase of foreign exchange from Thomas Cook. Also available during the Grand Forex Festival, are additional advantages to consumers, like the handy “rate block” feature (to protect against rate fluctuations), convenient online purchases via the thomascook.in forex store and guaranteed doorstep delivery across major cities in India.
“Foreign exchange is the next logical step post booking a holiday, and hence in an initiative to induce purchases and maximise transactions, we conceptualised The Thomas Cook Grand Forex Festival, timed perfectly to coincide with this the peak holiday season. As industry leaders, we’ve always focused on our customers, and courtesy our Grand Forex Festival’s attractive rates and assured gifts, we intend to delight our value seeking Indian travellers,” said Abraham Alapatt, president and group head – marketing, service quality, financial services and innovation, Thomas Cook India.