Thomas Cook India completes acquisition of TC Travel and Services

Thomas Cook India has said it has completed the acquisition of Tata Capitals wholly owned subsidiary TC Travel and Services. “The company has completed on October 30, the 100 per cent stake acquisition of TC Travel and Services from Tata Capital,” Thomas Cook India said in a regulatory filing.
Last month, Thomas Cook India board had approved signing of an agreement with Tata group firm Tata Capital to acquire the latters wholly owned subsidiaries, Tata Capital Forex and TC Travel and Services.
The company, however, did not give details about the forex company.