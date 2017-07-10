Third edition of Ashok Leyland ‘India Bus Awards’ held in Hyderabad

India’s prestigious awards for excellence in the bus industry, Ashok Leyland India Bus Awards concluded its third edition to honour innovation in the entire bus ecosystem. This year, Ashok Leyland India Bus Awards was a two-tier industry event, which included conferences and awards. The gala event took place on July 8 at ITC Kakatiya in Hyderabad. KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries and Commerce, Public Enterprises, Sugar, Mines and Geology, NRI Affairs, Government of Telangana, was the chief guest of the event. P Mahender Reddy, Minister for Transport, Government of Telangana also graced the occasion as the guest of honour.
The awards were hosted by Bus Alliance India and powered by online bus ticket booking portal Abhibus. “Post the stupendous success of the previous two editions of India Bus Awards, we are delighted to bring the third edition to Hyderabad that recognised, rewarded and honoured achievement across the bus industry. Once again we have brought together the entire bus fraternity on this common platform to discuss debate issues in the industry while celebrating excellence,” said Biju Mathews, director, Bus Alliance India and COO of Abhibus.com.
“We are proud to be associated with the Ashok Leyland India Bus Awards 2017, in its third edition. The awards recognized excellence and honoured the spirit of innovation in the bus industry. We at Ashok Leyland have spearheaded innovation in the bus industry and have to our credit many firsts in the industry. Ashok Leyland India Bus Awards is an important platform as it brings together key stakeholders to discuss, debate challenges in the industry, while celebrating achievement,” said T Venkataraman, senior vice president – global buses, Ashok Leyland.
The awards identified and acknowledged the best in the entire bus ecosystem from manufacturing to operations to employee welfare, environment and public choice. There were a total of 24 award categories across the four business entities including private fleet operators, state transport undertakings, bus manufacturers and bus body builders. The National Screening Jury put entries from participating companies through an evaluation process.
Ernst & Young were the official tabulators for the awards to validate the processes. A total of 750
nominations had been received from 665 private fleet operators, 70 entries form state transport undertakings, five entries from bus manufacturers and 10 nominations from bus body builders.
The various categories included: