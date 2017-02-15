Think Strawberries announces rebranding

Travel representation company, Think Strawberries, has announced its rebranding, which includes the launch of a new business strategy and brand identity, as well as its new website, company logo and digital platforms.
Headquartered in India, with offices in the UAE and affiliates across the world, Think Strawberries promotes global travel products in the Indian and the MENA region.
“Our new look is progressive. The rebrand is our launching pad into an era of innovation, with many new projects and partners, we couldn’t be more thrilled for what the future holds in store,” commented Amit Kishore, co-founder, Think Strawberries.
The newly redesigned website offers quick and easy access to essential information and features that give a more comprehensive understanding of Think Strawberries services.