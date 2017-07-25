The Philippines records 37% increase in Indian arrivals

The Department of Tourism (DOT), Philippines, recorded a growth of 37 per cent in Indian arrivals in May, 2017, in comparison to the same period last year. City of Manila, Pagsanjan, the heritage city of Cebu, Boracay, and Bohol are some of the most popular places among Indian travellers visiting the Philippines. Speaking about the growth, SanJeet, tourism attaché, Philippines Tourism Marketing Office India, said, “We are pleased to announce such a groundbreaking growth rate in Indian arrivals to the Philippines. DOT engages travel trade partners in various awareness programmes and travel shows in order to maintain and sustain tourist traffic from the India market. In 2017, we aim to achieve the mark of 100,000 visitors to the Philippines from India.”
Nagsri Prasad Shashidhar, head – outbound holidays, Mercury Travels, stated, “The Philippines is seeing an increase in the number of Indian visitors because clients want to visit and explore new destinations now. Youngsters in India, especially, are getting more and more excited about adventure sports and water activities offered by the Philippines. We are expecting a higher growth by the end of this year.”
Himanshu Patil, director, Kesari Tours, commented, “From 2015 to the beginning of this year, there has been a drastic rise in Indian tourist visits to the Philippines. Families, honeymooners, backpackers and youngsters have been flocking there. Amidst strong competitors like Singapore, Bali, Vietnam and Australia, the Philippines has emerged as the most desired destination by inviting MICE groups, leisure travellers and families to its highlands and islands. Visa-free entry for travellers with a valid AJACSSUK (American, Japanese, Australian, Canadian, Schengen, Singapore or United Kingdom) visa has added to the popularity of the destination.”
India has now jumped to the 11th position among the list of top source markets for the Philippines.