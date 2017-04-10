The Capitol Hotel Tokyu targets Indian travellers

The Capitol Hotel Tokyu, located in the heart of Tokyo’s metropolis next to the Japanese Prime Minister’s official residence, will target Indian travellers, as part of a renewed sales and marketing push to key international markets around the world. The hotel has sought Indian travel professionals for partnerships.
Munenori Yamazaki, assistant general manager, The Capitol Hotel Tokyu, said, “Many business and leisure travellers from India to Tokyo seek a quintessential Japanese experience that evokes and pays homage to Japan’s unique culture and past while providing for the needs of modern urban lifestyles. The Capitol Hotel Tokyu provides just this, along with exceptional hospitality and service that is Japanese at heart, but expressed within an international flair. As such we are proactively reaching out to Indian travel professionals to partner with us to promote these unique experiences to their clientele.”
The hotel has an inventory of 251 rooms, including 13 suites. Visitors from the United States currently constitute the largest business share (18.5 per cent) of its total foreign guests. Guests from India currently constitute a developing market to Japan that the hotel is hoping to grow.
Yamazaki added, “Many of our guests from India are currently travelling for business, however we would like to reach out more to the Indian leisure travellers, who we believe would appreciate our refined hospitality, aesthetic, and sensibility.”