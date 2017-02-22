Thailand announces theme for 2017; expects 1.2 mn Indian tourists

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced the theme for 2017 – Discover Unique Local Experiences – to promote Thailand’s cultural offerings. Designed to fit in with the ‘Year of Sustainable Tourism Development’ proclaimed by the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) for 2017, the campaign will be the focus for 2017 by TAT.
On a global scale, India has ranked sixth in terms of tourist arrivals in Thailand. As per the recent numbers released by Thailand’s Department of Tourism, in 2016, the destination welcomed 1.19 million Indian travellers and for 2017, the target is 14 per cent increase in revenue and eight per cent increase in footfalls expected from India alone. The focus destinations this year will be mainly the local communities along with Chiang Mai, Krabi, Trat and Bangkok.
Commenting on the future plans and the campaign, Srisuda Wanapinyosak, deputy governor – international marketing (Asia and the South Pacific), TAT, said, “India has always been one of the significant markets for us as each year we see an increase in the footfalls. This year too we are expecting a phenomenal growth of eight per cent. When you visit Thailand, you always discover something new and unique which makes you want to visit the kingdom time and again. This year, with Discover Unique Local Experience theme, we are happy to give our guests an experience of the local tastes and culture that holds Thailand to its roots, and we also plan to introduce new destinations and activities for the travellers which will make their stay memorable and invaluable.”
Anusha Dandekar, brand ambassador, TAT, commented, “Thailand leaves you with scenic turquoise beaches, lovely islands, diverse wildlife, warm culture, glittering temples, and scrumptious cuisines. With varied tastes and cultures, Thailand has always been the land of smiles. As a traveller, I personally like to explore the local culture, traditional, history, art and flavours to get the real-authentic experience which will last a lifetime. The ‘Thainess’ aspect radiates a unique charm, which urges travel enthusiasts from all over the world to head on to this fantastic destination. Experiencing the local Thai culture and way of life will introduce a different facet of Thailand which the world has ever seen.”
Soraya Homchuen, director, TAT Mumbai, said, “While Thailand is a thriving modern nation that offers luxury and comfort of the 21st century, it’s the unique Thai traditions and attractions that are often most memorable for visitors. In 2017, TAT aims to offer ‘Value for Experiences’ to travellers coming to the kingdom by focusing on ‘Unique Thai Local Experiences’ to the world which features Thailand’s local experiences. Our effort through this campaign is to highlight our strong faith in the local communities of Thailand to offer genuine hospitality and experiences that are exciting and unique to the travellers. Our attempt through this campaign will in turn also benefit locals and the travel agents in the country. In terms of the prospects, we are expecting the upcoming year to be fruitful, as we are foreseeing a rise of Indian travellers by eight per cent and anticipating up to 1.2 million tourists from India alone.”