Tamarind Global forms JV with Innaz Communique to promote weddings in Bali

Tamarind Global, one of India’s largest destination management and event planning company, has entered into a joint venture with Innaz Communique to promote Bali as an ideal wedding destination. Tamarind Global had 700 guests flown from India to Bali for its client’s destination wedding last year. With Bali constituting a major chunk of its destination wedding business, Tamarind Global has entered into a joint venture with Innaz Communique, a wedding management company in Indonesia. This partnership is expected to boost cross-tourism as Innaz will also promote India as a prospect for destination wedding to Indonesians.
“This alliance is an exciting step for both of us, in the right direction. The strategic partnership will open up opportunities for our clients in India to explore Indonesia, which is perfectly suited to Indian weddings, along with social events like landmark birthdays and anniversaries. With destination weddings becoming bigger, more demanding and elaborate than they were in the past, we feel that the incredible choice of venues in Bali have a lot to offer. The island has some amazing hotels, great hospitality, and value for money and some fabulous outdoor venues. Added to this, the local on ground expertise and experience that Innayat and his team will bring to the table is a huge asset in every way,” said Mahesh Shirodkar, managing director, Tamarind Global.
Besides being Tamarind Global’s go-to team for décor, hospitality and entertainment, Innayat also offers a variety of other important services.
Innayat Khubchandani, founder, Innaz Communique, said, “Bali as a destination is ideal for an Indian wedding. The culture, food and exotic locales all lend a very unique yet comforting environment, which has a lot of similarities with Indian traditions and values. With this JV with Tamarind Global, we hope to create awareness of what Bali has to offer to host weddings and events from venues, hotels, food, entertainment, hospitality and great value for money. I am personally very excited to join forces with Mahesh to work together to open up some fabulous untapped opportunities.”