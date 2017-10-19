Taj Mahal is India’s pride: Kannanthanam

Union tourism minister Alphons Kannanthanam has said that the Taj Mahal is “India’s pride” and core of tourism circuit, after a BJP MLA questioned the monument’s place in the country’s heritage. “Taj Mahal is India’s pride. There is no doubt, we hold pride in Taj Mahal,” he said. He also said the government has elaborate plans for the historical monument. Stating that BJP’s stand on the issue is very clear, Kannanthanam said, “Taj is core of tourism circuit. The UP government is developing new destinations and Taj is already hugely popular.”
Kannanthanam’s comment comes a day after Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Sangeet Som questioned the the 17th century architectural marvel place in India’s heritage.
Announcing that he would visit Agra next week to review tourism schemes, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Taj Mahal was a historical monument regardless of the emperor who had built it.
“It is immaterial as to who and how the Taj Mahal was built. It was made by the sweat and blood of Bharat Mata’s sons,” the chief minister said in Gorakhpur.