Taj Hotels launches ‘Taj Wedding Studio’

Taj Hotels has launched the Taj Wedding Studio, an insider’s guide to designing weddings. While expert series and panel discussions with industry experts were prominent attractions at the launch of the Taj Wedding Studio, it also hosted a fashion show, ‘Tarkanna – The Bridal and Occasion Wear Collection’ by Tarun Tahiliani. Tahiliani’s creation draws inspiration from the signature Florentine dome of The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.
Participating along with Tarun Tahiliani for the Taj Wedding Studio are WeddingSutra, Ermenegildo Zegna and Zoya.
Commenting on the launch, Chinmai Sharma, chief revenue officer, Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris, said, “Taj Hotels has always been a pioneer in hosting memorable weddings. The launch of the Taj Wedding Studio as the ultimate destination to create unforgettable wedding experiences will offer our guests exclusive access to experts in the industry and a variety of services that are designed to address all their wishes for their big day. In doing so, the Taj Wedding Studio will address the growing need for customisation of weddings and live up to the Taj promise of inspiring creativity in every aspect of celebration.”
Taj also hosted panel discussions on several topics related to the wedding industry. Guests also had an opportunity to attend the expert series and master classes that threw the spotlight on food pairing and cuisine trends as well as innovation in banqueting. Celebrity chefs including Chef Amit Chowdhury, executive chef, The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai; Chef Sajesh Nair, executive chef, Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad; and Abhas Saxena, chief sommelier, The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, focused on current cuisine trends and food and wine pairings. Adding international flavour was William Spinner, director of catering, The Pierre, A Taj Hotel, New York.